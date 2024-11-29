Ukraine says Georgia delaying EU bid to 'please Moscow'

2024-11-29 | 07:04
Ukraine says Georgia delaying EU bid to &#39;please Moscow&#39;
0min
Ukraine says Georgia delaying EU bid to 'please Moscow'

Ukraine on Friday accused Georgia of trying to "please Moscow" after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said his country would suspend European Union accession talks.

"Ukraine is disappointed by the decision of the Georgian government to suspend EU accession negotiations until 2028. This decision, as well as the use of force against a peaceful protest, is evidence of the curtailment of democratic processes in the country to please Moscow," Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

