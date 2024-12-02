France's far-right National Rally party said it would vote to oust Michel Barnier's government after the prime minister used an executive tool to push through a social security budget bill without parliamentary approval.



"We will vote no confidence," the RN said on X. The party is the largest in parliament. The left wing is also expected to back the motion, which could be held as early as Wednesday and if successful would topple the minority government after only three months in office.



AFP