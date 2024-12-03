News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea's parliament votes to block president's martial law declaration
World News
2024-12-03 | 11:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Korea's parliament votes to block president's martial law declaration
South Korea's parliament, with 190 of its 300 members present, passed a motion on Wednesday requiring the martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol to be lifted, live TV showed.
Reuters
World News
South Korea
Parliament
Vote
President
Martial Law
Declaration
Next
France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
Trump cautions 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages not freed before his inauguration
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:13
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
World News
13:13
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli Chief of Staff claims to tour South Lebanon, emphasizing damage to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli Chief of Staff claims to tour South Lebanon, emphasizing damage to Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:13
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
World News
13:13
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
0
World News
10:58
US deepens sanctions on Iran's 'shadow' oil fleet
World News
10:58
US deepens sanctions on Iran's 'shadow' oil fleet
0
World News
08:49
South Korea president announces emergency martial law
World News
08:49
South Korea president announces emergency martial law
0
World News
07:09
Ukraine asks NATO for 20 more air defense systems
World News
07:09
Ukraine asks NATO for 20 more air defense systems
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:38
Lebanon's PM Mikati says stabilization and military reinforcement key to ceasefire compliance
Lebanon News
07:38
Lebanon's PM Mikati says stabilization and military reinforcement key to ceasefire compliance
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03
At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza, officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03
At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza, officials say
0
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
2
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
3
Lebanon News
15:46
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
Lebanon News
15:46
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
4
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
5
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanon's NNA says Israeli drones 'flying at low altitudes' over Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanon's NNA says Israeli drones 'flying at low altitudes' over Beirut and its southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli airstrike targets house in South Lebanon's Haris, causing casualties
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli airstrike targets house in South Lebanon's Haris, causing casualties
7
Middle East News
09:46
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
Middle East News
09:46
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
8
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More