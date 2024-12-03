South Korea's parliament votes to block president's martial law declaration

2024-12-03 | 11:44
South Korea's parliament votes to block president's martial law declaration
South Korea's parliament votes to block president's martial law declaration

South Korea's parliament, with 190 of its 300 members present, passed a motion on Wednesday requiring the martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol to be lifted, live TV showed.


Reuters

