Ukraine rejects 'groundless' Russian claims it is involved in Syria conflict

Ukraine on Wednesday rejected as "groundless" Russian suggestions it was involved in the Syria conflict, after Moscow's UN envoy accused Kyiv of aiding rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.



Kyiv's foreign ministry said it "categorically rejects the Russian Federation's groundless accusations against Ukraine of alleged involvement in the aggravation of the security situation in Syria."



AFP