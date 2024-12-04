French lawmakers oust government in no-confidence vote: AFP

World News
2024-12-04 | 14:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French lawmakers oust government in no-confidence vote: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
French lawmakers oust government in no-confidence vote: AFP

French lawmakers on Wednesday voted to oust the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after just three months in office in a move which deepens a political crisis in the country.

For the first time in over 60 years, the National Assembly approved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent government that had been proposed by the hard left but which crucially was backed by the far-right headed by Marine Le Pen.

AFP
 

World News

France

Government

Michel Barnier

National Assembly

LBCI Next
Trump's plan for Ukraine comes into focus: Territorial concessions but NATO off the table
South Korean opposition parties say filed motion to impeach President
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

France's far right says will vote no confidence in government

LBCI
World News
2024-09-21

France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right

LBCI
World News
15:27

France's Macron to address nation Thursday evening: Presidency

LBCI
World News
15:12

France's hard left urges Macron to resign, hold early presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:27

France's Macron to address nation Thursday evening: Presidency

LBCI
World News
15:12

France's hard left urges Macron to resign, hold early presidential elections

LBCI
World News
12:11

White House praises South Korea's 'democratic resilience' amid Yoon crisis

LBCI
World News
11:48

Ukraine rejects 'groundless' Russian claims it is involved in Syria conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:17

Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says

LBCI
World News
05:55

Anti-president protest march begins in South Korea: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More