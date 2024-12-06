Putin to hold annual press conference December 19: Russian agencies

2024-12-06 | 06:07
Putin to hold annual press conference December 19: Russian agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference on December 19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies Friday, saying it will include foreign media.

The event, during which Putin takes calls from members of the public, will be called "Results of the year with Vladimir Putin", Peskov told the state-run TASS news agency. "Journalists from federal, regional and international media will be accredited."

AFP

