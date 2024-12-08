British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday called for peace and stability in Syria after the fall of its president Bashar al-Assad in the face of an Islamist-led rebel offensive.



"The Syrian people have suffered under Assad's barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure," Starmer said in a statement.



"Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored," he added, calling for "civilians and minorities" to be protected.





AFP