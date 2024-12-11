China says 'separatists' and 'external' forces behind Taiwan instability

2024-12-11 | 02:55
China says 'separatists' and 'external' forces behind Taiwan instability
China says 'separatists' and 'external' forces behind Taiwan instability

China on Wednesday blamed "external" forces and "separatists" for stoking instability in the Taiwan Strait, as Taipei accused Beijing of carrying out its biggest maritime drills in years.

"Harming the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is the work of Taiwan independence separatist forces, with the support of external actors," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

AFP

Amsterdam violence trial opens: AFP reporter
Iran’s Khamenei says toppling of Syria’s Al-Assad was result of US-Israeli plan
LBCI Previous

