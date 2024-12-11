Russia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to the U.S. and major Western countries

Russia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to the U.S. and major Western countries
Russia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to the U.S. and major Western countries

Russia warned on Wednesday that its relations with Washington have become so aggressive that Russian citizens should avoid traveling to the United States, Canada, and certain European Union countries due to the risk of "prosecution" by U.S. authorities.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stated that relations with Washington are on the verge of collapse.

Reuters

