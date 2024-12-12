News
Swiss central bank reveals big rate cut to boost economy
World News
2024-12-12 | 04:02
Swiss central bank reveals big rate cut to boost economy
The Swiss central bank announced a surprise interest rate cut of 0.5 percentage points on Thursday as inflation slows, but the country's economy struggles.
The country's economic "growth should pick up somewhat next year, albeit only slightly due to the moderate global economic activity," the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Switzerland
Central Bank
Economy
