Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

2024-12-12 | 08:19
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

Time Magazine on Thursday named U.S. President-elect Donald Trump its "person of the year," marking the second time he has won the accolade.

"For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is Time's 2024 - Person of the Year," the magazine said in a statement.

Trump, who beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, adorns the title's cover this week sporting his distinctive red tie and striking a pensive pose.


