Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

Time Magazine on Thursday named U.S. President-elect Donald Trump its "person of the year," marking the second time he has won the accolade.



"For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is Time's 2024 - Person of the Year," the magazine said in a statement.



Trump, who beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, adorns the title's cover this week sporting his distinctive red tie and striking a pensive pose.





AFP