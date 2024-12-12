News
Blinken: Israel seeks to ensure Syria army equipment does not fall into 'wrong hands'
World News
2024-12-12 | 10:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken: Israel seeks to ensure Syria army equipment does not fall into 'wrong hands'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Israeli airstrikes on Syria since the fall of Islamist-led rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad aim to keep military equipment out of the "wrong hands."
Blinken, speaking on a visit to Jordan, said: "The stated purpose of those actions by the Israelis is to try to make sure that the military equipment that's been abandoned by the Syrian army doesn't fall into the wrong hands -- terrorists, extremists, et cetera. But we'll be talking -- we're already talking -- to Israel, we're talking to others, about the way ahead."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Blinken
US
Israel
Syria
Army
Equipment
