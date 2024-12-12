US official Sullivan says 'got the sense' Israeli PM ready for Gaza deal

2024-12-12 | 11:08
US official Sullivan says 'got the sense' Israeli PM ready for Gaza deal
0min
US official Sullivan says 'got the sense' Israeli PM ready for Gaza deal

Visiting U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared prepared to negotiate a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

"We're now looking to close a hostage release deal and a ceasefire (in Gaza). It's time to finish the job and bring all of the hostages home... I got the sense from the prime minister he's ready to do a deal," Sullivan said at a press conference at the US embassy in Jerusalem after meeting Netanyahu.


AFP

