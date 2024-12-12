Blinken lands in Turkey for talks on Syria upheaval: AFP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Ankara late on Thursday and went straight into talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the airport, a U.S. official said.



He touched down at 8:14 pm (1714 GMT) and went straight into discussions "in the VIP lounge" at Ankara's Esenboga airport, the official said, as Blinken began the second leg of a regional tour following the ouster of Syria's Bashar al-Assad.





AFP