Macron names centrist leader Francois Bayrou as new French PM

2024-12-13 | 06:52
High views
Macron names centrist leader Francois Bayrou as new French PM
Macron names centrist leader Francois Bayrou as new French PM

On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron named centrist leader Francois Bayrou as his new prime minister, the presidency said, handing him the task of hauling France out of months of political crisis.

Bayrou, head of the MoDem group that is allied to Macron's party, was appointed nine days after Michel Barnier's government was ousted by parliament in a historic no-confidence vote.

AFP

World News

Emmanuel Macron

France

Prime Minister

Appointment

Francois Bayrou

