Macron names centrist leader Francois Bayrou as new French PM
World News
2024-12-13 | 06:52
Macron names centrist leader Francois Bayrou as new French PM
On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron named centrist leader Francois Bayrou as his new prime minister, the presidency said, handing him the task of hauling France out of months of political crisis.
Bayrou, head of the MoDem group that is allied to Macron's party, was appointed nine days after Michel Barnier's government was ousted by parliament in a historic no-confidence vote.
AFP
World News
Emmanuel Macron
France
Prime Minister
Appointment
Francois Bayrou
PM Mikati meets Cardinal Parolin: Vatican committed to supporting Lebanon and urges presidential election
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
