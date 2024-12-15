News
Moscow says 'part' of its diplomatic personnel in Syria evacuated by plane
World News
2024-12-15 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Moscow says 'part' of its diplomatic personnel in Syria evacuated by plane
Russia's foreign ministry said it had evacuated some of its diplomatic staff from Syria Sunday, a week after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.
"On December 15, the withdrawal of part of the personnel of the Russian (diplomatic) representation in Damascus was carried out by a special flight of the Russian Air Force from the Hmeimim airbase" in Syria, the ministry's crisis situations department said on Telegram.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Russia
Moscow
Syria
Bashar al-Assad
Damascus
