Leader of South Korea's ruling party says he is stepping down

2024-12-16 | 00:06
Leader of South Korea's ruling party says he is stepping down

South Korea's ruling party leader, Han Dong-hoon, said on Monday that he was stepping down.

Despite party backlash over his calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, Han said he had no regret in doing so.

Reuters

