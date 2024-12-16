Ukrainian army says 27 Russian drones shot down

World News
2024-12-16 | 02:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian army says 27 Russian drones shot down
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukrainian army says 27 Russian drones shot down

The Ukrainian army announced on Monday that Russia launched 49 drones to attack the country overnight.

It added that the Air Force shot down 27 drones, while the remaining 19 were likely lost due to electronic warfare systems.

The army also noted that three drones remained in Ukrainian airspace as of Monday morning.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Army

Russia

Drones

Air Force

LBCI Next
China vows 'stable' ties with South Korea after Yoon impeachment
French military aid starts to arrive in cyclone-battered Mayotte
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-20

Ukraine destroys 31 Russian drones in overnight strike, Air Force says

LBCI
World News
2024-11-26

Ukraine says Russia launched 'record' 188 drones overnight

LBCI
World News
2024-11-17

Blasts shake Ukraine cities, Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile attack

LBCI
World News
2024-11-10

Russia fired record 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:55

At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Russia's Kursk region: Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
02:35

EU says sending envoy to talk to Syria's new leaders

LBCI
World News
02:32

China vows 'stable' ties with South Korea after Yoon impeachment

LBCI
World News
02:07

French military aid starts to arrive in cyclone-battered Mayotte

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13

Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

Elon Musk to attend Netanyahu address as guest of Israeli leader: Bloomberg News reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-24

Israeli Army Radio reports multiple explosions near Safed, Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights

LBCI
Middle East News
13:35

Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More