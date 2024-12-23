News
Kremlin denies Turkish media reports about life of Assad and his wife in Moscow
World News
2024-12-23 | 04:36
Kremlin denies Turkish media reports about life of Assad and his wife in Moscow
The Kremlin on Monday rejected Turkish media reports which suggested that Asma al-Assad, the British-born wife of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, wanted a divorce and to leave Russia.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also rejected Turkish media reports which suggested that Assad had been confined to Moscow and had his property assets frozen.
Asked on a conference call if the reports corresponded to reality, Peskov said: "No they do not correspond to reality."
Turkish and Arabic media reported on Sunday that Asma al-Assad had filed for divorce in Russia, where the Assad family were granted asylum this month after rebels took control of Damascus following a lightning advance.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Syria
Russia
Kremlin
Asma al-Assad
Bashar al-Assad
