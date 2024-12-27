France 'strongly condemns' Yemen rebels' strikes against Israel

France "strongly condemns" missile and drone strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels against Israel, a spokesman for the foreign ministry in Paris said Friday, after the rebels claimed attacks on Israeli targets.



"France reiterates that these attacks, as well as many others perpetrated by Houthis against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and against Israeli territory since over a year ago, are unacceptable, destabilizing and must cease immediately," the spokesman said, adding that France remained committed "to regional stability and the security of Israel."



AFP