Venezuela probes Argentine officers as the cross-border dispute intensifies

Venezuelan authorities are investigating a detained member of Argentina's Gendarmerie national security force for links to international right-wing terrorism, Venezuela's attorney general announced on Friday.



Attorney General Tarek Saab escalated the diplomatic spat later in the day, declaring that Argentina's security chief and foreign minister had been added as subjects of the investigation into the case.



Gendarmerie officer Nahuel Gallo was detained after attempting to enter Venezuela irregularly earlier this month, according to Venezuelan officials, and Argentina's government has repeatedly demanded Gallo's immediate release.



Gallo is under investigation "for his connection to a group of people who attempted from our territory and with the support of international far-right groups to carry out a series of destabilizing and terrorist actions," Saab said in the first of two statements his office issued on Friday.



