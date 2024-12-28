China, Iran FMs agree Mideast ‘not a battleground for big powers’

The top diplomats of China and Iran agreed Saturday that the Middle East is “not a battleground for the big powers” and should not be an arena of geopolitical competition between countries outside the region.



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed that “the international community should respect the sovereignty, security, stability, unity and territorial integrity of Middle East countries,” according to a readout from Beijing’s foreign ministry.



Araghchi is on his first visit to China since being appointed foreign minister of Iran.







AFP