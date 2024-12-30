Azerbaijan says Russia pledged to punish those responsible for plane crash

World News
2024-12-30 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Azerbaijan says Russia pledged to punish those responsible for plane crash
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Azerbaijan says Russia pledged to punish those responsible for plane crash

Azerbaijan said Monday that Moscow had promised to identify and punish those responsible for the downing of Azerbaijan Airlines plane that Baku says was shot at by Russian air defenses before crash landing in Kazakhstan on December 25.

Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor said in a statement that Russia -- which has not confirmed that one of its air defense missiles hit the plane -- had informed Baku that "intensive measures are being carried out to identify the guilty people and bring them to criminal responsibility."



AFP
 

World News

Azerbaijan

Russia

Punish

Responsible

Plane

Crash

LBCI Next
Jimmy Carter worked tirelessly for peace and democracy, Nobel Committee says
Ukrainian FM says: Kyiv to send more food aid shipments to Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-29

Azerbaijan blames Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash

LBCI
World News
13:06

Black box of Azerbaijan crashed plane sent to Brazil for investigation: Authorities say

LBCI
World News
2024-12-28

Putin calls for 'objective and transparent' probe into Azerbaijan plane crash

LBCI
World News
2024-12-28

Putin tells Azerbaijan leader Russian air defense active during time of plane landing: Kremlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:36

Germany plans $62 mln boost for Syrian schools, projects

LBCI
World News
07:36

Spain PM hails Carter's 'defense of democracies, dedication to peace'

LBCI
World News
07:06

Xi tells Biden China-US relationship 'one of the most important' in world: CCTV

LBCI
World News
06:43

Berlin says Elon Musk trying to exert influence over German election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Israeli airstrike on Baalbek-Riyaq highway kills two and injures nine: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base

LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

Musk, Trump interview on X faces technical issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:41

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More