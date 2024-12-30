Azerbaijan says Russia pledged to punish those responsible for plane crash

Azerbaijan said Monday that Moscow had promised to identify and punish those responsible for the downing of Azerbaijan Airlines plane that Baku says was shot at by Russian air defenses before crash landing in Kazakhstan on December 25.



Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor said in a statement that Russia -- which has not confirmed that one of its air defense missiles hit the plane -- had informed Baku that "intensive measures are being carried out to identify the guilty people and bring them to criminal responsibility."







AFP