Somalia security forces repulse suicide attack by Islamic State

Security forces in Somalia repulsed an attack by Islamic State suicide bombers on a military base in the northeastern region of Puntland on Tuesday, the local state broadcaster and a military official said.



It was the first time Islamic State has attempted such a large and sophisticated attack in the country, coming weeks after the semi-autonomous state announced a major offensive against Islamic State and a rival Islamist group, the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab.



The deputy speaker of Puntland's parliament was visiting the base at the time of the attack, Captain Yusuf Mohamed, an officer in Puntland's counter-terrorism forces, told Reuters.



He said nine suicide bombers had been killed and several soldiers had been injured.



Puntland State TV said on Facebook eight suicide bombers were among those killed in the raid near the town of Dharjaale in the Bari region.



Somalia's information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







Reuters