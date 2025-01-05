Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports heavy Russian, North Korean troop losses in Russia's Kursk

World News
2025-01-05 | 00:38
High views
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy reports heavy Russian, North Korean troop losses in Russia&#39;s Kursk
Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports heavy Russian, North Korean troop losses in Russia's Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian and North Korean forces suffered heavy losses in fighting in Russia's southern Kursk region.

Ukrainian and Western assessments say that some 11,000 North Korean troops are deployed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces occupy swathes of territory after staging a mass cross-border incursion in August.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy quoted a report from top Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Syrskyi as saying that the battles had taken place near the village of Makhnovka, not far from the Ukrainian border.

"In battles yesterday and today near just one village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops," Zelenskiy said. "This is significant."

The president provided no specific details. A battalion can vary in size but is generally made up of several hundred troops.

Reuters could not independently verify the president's account.

Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Russia

North Korea

Kursk

