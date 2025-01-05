Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes El Salvador: EMSC

2025-01-05 | 12:37
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes El Salvador: EMSC
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes El Salvador: EMSC

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck El Salvador on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 87 km (54.06 miles), EMSC said.


Reuters
 

