Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun sent a message to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day, extending his congratulations and wishing Saudi Arabia and its people continued progress and prosperity.



Aoun also highlighted the close ties of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries, expressing his commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.



He likewise sent a message to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, congratulating him on the National Day and wishing the Kingdom lasting stability and growth.