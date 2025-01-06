Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday went on trial in Paris charged with accepting illegal campaign financing in an alleged pact with the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.



Sarkozy, who is standing trial with 11 others, denies the charges but could be jailed for up to 10 years if convicted. It is the latest legal headache for France's 2007-2012 president who has already been convicted in two other trials.



AFP