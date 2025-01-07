Venezuela calls Biden support for opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia 'grotesque'

2025-01-07 | 01:08
Venezuela calls Biden support for opposition&#39;s Gonzalez Urrutia &#39;grotesque&#39;
0min
Venezuela calls Biden support for opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia 'grotesque'

Venezuela's government on Monday lashed out at U.S. President Joe Biden for hosting exiled opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia for talks on the eve of President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a contested third term.

The foreign ministry said it was "grotesque" that "an outgoing government like that of Joe Biden, which is politically discredited and marked by a legacy of domestic and international failures, insists on supporting a violent (opposition) project" in Venezuela.

AFP
 

World News

Venezuela

US

Joe Biden

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia

Nicolas Maduro

