Venezuela's government on Monday lashed out at U.S. President Joe Biden for hosting exiled opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia for talks on the eve of President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a contested third term.



The foreign ministry said it was "grotesque" that "an outgoing government like that of Joe Biden, which is politically discredited and marked by a legacy of domestic and international failures, insists on supporting a violent (opposition) project" in Venezuela.



AFP