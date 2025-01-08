France warns Trump against threatening EU 'sovereign borders' after Greenland comments

2025-01-08 | 03:36
France warns Trump against threatening EU 'sovereign borders' after Greenland comments
France warns Trump against threatening EU 'sovereign borders' after Greenland comments

On Wednesday, France warned Donald Trump against threatening the "sovereign borders" of the European Union after the U.S. president-elect refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.

"There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be, attack its sovereign borders," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio, adding that while he did not believe the U.S. "would invade" Greenland, "we have entered an era that is seeing the return of the law of the strongest."

