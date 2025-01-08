On Wednesday, France urged the European Commission to protect its member states with "the greatest firmness" against interference in political debate, particularly from the billionaire owner of social media platform X, Elon Musk.



"Either the European Commission applies with the greatest firmness the laws that we have given ourselves to protect our public space, or it does not do so and then it will have to agree to give back the capacity to do so to the EU member states," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.



AFP