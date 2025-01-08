Venezuelan migrants long for home as Maduro nears start of new term

Venezuelan migrant Mariangela Lozano longs for her homeland, but ahead of Friday's planned inauguration for President Nicolas Maduro's third term, she has begrudgingly opted to remain in Mexico and brave her meager living conditions.



"If Maduro weren't in government ... I'd be the first to return to Venezuela", Lozano said in December, a fortnight before Maduro's inauguration, following a contested election last July which saw both Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez claim victory.



Reuters