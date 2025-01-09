Italy says no US extradition request for detained Iranian businessman so far

The United States has not submitted any formal request of extradition for an Iranian businessman, Mohammad Abedini, detained in Milan, Italy's justice minister said in an interview published on Thursday.



"The matter of Abedini is purely legal ... regardless of the (freeing of Italian journalist) Cecilia Sala. It is premature to talk of extradition because no formal request has been sent to our ministry so far," Justice Minister Carlo Nordio told daily La Stampa.



The United States wants Abedini on suspicion of involvement in a drone strike against U.S. forces in Jordan. Iran has denied involvement and said last week the detention of the Iranian national amounted to hostage-taking.



Reuters