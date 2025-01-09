Italy says no US extradition request for detained Iranian businessman so far

World News
2025-01-09 | 02:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italy says no US extradition request for detained Iranian businessman so far
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Italy says no US extradition request for detained Iranian businessman so far

The United States has not submitted any formal request of extradition for an Iranian businessman, Mohammad Abedini, detained in Milan, Italy's justice minister said in an interview published on Thursday.

"The matter of Abedini is purely legal ... regardless of the (freeing of Italian journalist) Cecilia Sala. It is premature to talk of extradition because no formal request has been sent to our ministry so far," Justice Minister Carlo Nordio told daily La Stampa.

The United States wants Abedini on suspicion of involvement in a drone strike against U.S. forces in Jordan. Iran has denied involvement and said last week the detention of the Iranian national amounted to hostage-taking.

Reuters

World News

Italy

United States

Iran

Businessman

Request

Detention

LBCI Next
Mozambique's main opposition leader returns from exile
Taliban says India is a "significant regional partner" after meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-06

Tehran says detention of Iranian in Italy amounts to 'hostage-taking'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-02

Italy summons Iran ambassador over jailed reporter

LBCI
World News
2024-12-27

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala arrested in Iran, Italy reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-03

Iran says ready to study any Syrian request for troops

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:22

Mozambique's main opposition leader returns from exile

LBCI
World News
01:31

Taliban says India is a "significant regional partner" after meeting

LBCI
World News
00:31

Lawyer for South Korea's Yoon says impeached president in official residence

LBCI
World News
00:27

Biden cancels Italy trip to focus on LA fires response: White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

'Positive' atmosphere reported in late-night meeting between Ali Hassan Khalil and Saudi envoy: LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli Security Cabinet: No unconditional commitment to ceasefire with Lebanon, outlines conditions for compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-26

Lebanese Army Commander visits Saudi Arabia to discuss military cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

Israeli army instructs evacuation of shops in commercial center in southern town of Jdeidet Marjayoun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:44

LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Lebanese MPs share views on LBCI ahead of presidential election session, highlighting divisions over General Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:15

Arab diplomatic sources tell LBCI: Saudi and Qatari coordination on General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More