Kamala Harris cancels foreign trip due to California wildfires

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris canceled her upcoming trip to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany due to the ongoing wildfires in California; the White House said on Thursday after President Joe Biden had made a similar decision a day earlier.



Biden canceled an upcoming trip to Italy, where he was due to meet Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.



"In response to the historic wildfires in Los Angeles, the Vice President has decided to cancel her and the Second Gentleman's upcoming trip to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany," the White House said Thursday.



Reuters