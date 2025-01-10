News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Kamala Harris cancels foreign trip due to California wildfires
World News
2025-01-10 | 00:44
Kamala Harris cancels foreign trip due to California wildfires
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris canceled her upcoming trip to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany due to the ongoing wildfires in California; the White House said on Thursday after President Joe Biden had made a similar decision a day earlier.
Biden canceled an upcoming trip to Italy, where he was due to meet Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
"In response to the historic wildfires in Los Angeles, the Vice President has decided to cancel her and the Second Gentleman's upcoming trip to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany," the White House said Thursday.
Reuters
World News
Kamala Harris
Trip
Canceled
California
Wildfire
Next
South Korea presidential security chief warns against violent attempt to arrest Yoon
French President discusses Ukraine and Middle East developments with UK PM
Previous
Related Articles
World News
00:16
Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes even as fierce winds ease
World News
00:16
Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes even as fierce winds ease
0
World News
2025-01-09
Biden cancels Italy trip to focus on LA fires response: White House
World News
2025-01-09
Biden cancels Italy trip to focus on LA fires response: White House
0
World News
2025-01-09
Los Angeles wildfires spread to Hollywood as 100,000 ordered to evacuate
World News
2025-01-09
Los Angeles wildfires spread to Hollywood as 100,000 ordered to evacuate
0
World News
2025-01-08
Tens of thousands flee as wildfires tear through Los Angeles area
World News
2025-01-08
Tens of thousands flee as wildfires tear through Los Angeles area
World News
03:27
China in contact with WHO on respiratory diseases, foreign ministry says
World News
03:27
China in contact with WHO on respiratory diseases, foreign ministry says
0
World News
03:22
Turkey detains pro-Kurdish mayor in southern district, police and party say
World News
03:22
Turkey detains pro-Kurdish mayor in southern district, police and party say
0
World News
03:03
South Korea presidential security chief resigns
World News
03:03
South Korea presidential security chief resigns
0
World News
02:51
Pakistan flight departs for Paris after EU ban lifted: AFP
World News
02:51
Pakistan flight departs for Paris after EU ban lifted: AFP
World News
2024-11-05
Philadelphia police find no signs of election fraud amid Trump's allegations: CNN reports
World News
2024-11-05
Philadelphia police find no signs of election fraud amid Trump's allegations: CNN reports
0
World News
00:44
Kamala Harris cancels foreign trip due to California wildfires
World News
00:44
Kamala Harris cancels foreign trip due to California wildfires
0
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22
Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22
Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
1
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
2
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
3
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
4
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
5
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
6
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
7
Lebanon News
04:46
'Heated' altercation breaks out between MPs during presidential election session (Video)
Lebanon News
04:46
'Heated' altercation breaks out between MPs during presidential election session (Video)
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
