Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India
World News
2025-01-12 | 07:40
Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India
Chinese and Indian refiners will source more oil from the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, boosting prices and freight costs, as new U.S. sanctions on Russian producers and ships curb supplies to Moscow's top customers, traders and analysts said.
The U.S. Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil, targeting the revenues Moscow has used to fund its war with Ukraine.
Reuters
United States
Sanctions
China
Oil
Supply
Russia
India
Japan Foreign Minister Iwaya says he will attend Trump inauguration ceremony
Zelenskyy calls on allies to honor promises on arms supplies to Ukraine
Previous
