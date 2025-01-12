Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India

2025-01-12 | 07:40
Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India
Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India

Chinese and Indian refiners will source more oil from the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, boosting prices and freight costs, as new U.S. sanctions on Russian producers and ships curb supplies to Moscow's top customers, traders and analysts said.

The U.S. Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil, targeting the revenues Moscow has used to fund its war with Ukraine.

Reuters

