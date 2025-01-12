Italian minister requests revoking of arrest of detained Iranian businessman

2025-01-12
Italian minister requests revoking of arrest of detained Iranian businessman
Italian minister requests revoking of arrest of detained Iranian businessman

The Italian justice minister has filed a request to revoke the arrest of an Iranian businessman detained in Milan who was wanted by the United States on suspicion of involvement in a drone strike against its forces, the justice ministry said Sunday.

Mohammad Abedini was arrested in Milan last month on a U.S. warrant for allegedly supplying drone parts that Washington says were used in a 2024 attack that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan.

Iran denied involvement in the attack and dismissed accusations that it had imprisoned Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was freed on Wednesday and returned home, in Tehran to pressure Rome into release Abedini.

"Minister (Carlo) Nordio filed a request with the Milan Court of Appeal to revoke the arrest of Iranian citizen Abedininajafabadi Mohammad," a justice ministry statement said.

Under Italian law, courts must abide by the minister's request.


Reuters
 

