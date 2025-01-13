Frenchman held in Iran since 2022 named as Olivier Grondeau

2025-01-13 | 02:56
Frenchman held in Iran since 2022 named as Olivier Grondeau
Frenchman held in Iran since 2022 named as Olivier Grondeau

A Frenchman held in Iran since October 2022, one of three French nationals detained, was on Monday named for the first time as 34-year-old Olivier Grondeau.

Grondeau had previously only been identified by his first name, and French authorities had not released details of his case. In an audio message aired on France Inter on Monday, Grondeau warned that he and the other two detainees were "exhausted."

AFP

World News

Frenchman

Iran

Olivier Grondeau

Related Articles

