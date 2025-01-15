Death toll jumps to 60 at illegal South African gold mine

2025-01-15 | 02:29
Death toll jumps to 60 at illegal South African gold mine
Death toll jumps to 60 at illegal South African gold mine

The bodies of 60 illegal miners have been removed over two days from a disused gold shaft in South Africa, police said Wednesday.

"On day two of operations, a total of 106 alive illegal miners were retrieved and arrested for illegal mining. Fifty-one were certified dead," police said in a statement. Nine bodies had been removed the previous day.

AFP

