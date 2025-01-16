Norway and France sign an agreement to strengthen defense cooperation

On Thursday, the Norwegian defense ministry said that Norway and France have signed a letter of intent to expand and strengthen their defense and security policy cooperation.



Norway's Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu met in Oslo to sign the agreement.



The Norwegian ministry said in a statement that the two countries plan to enhance cooperation on exercises and training in Norway and will work together to counter hybrid threats to critical infrastructure such as undersea cables and energy supply lines.



Reuters