UK, Ukraine leaders sign 'landmark' 100-year agreement

Britain and Ukraine's leaders on Thursday signed a "landmark" 100-year agreement that pledges to strengthen defense ties between the two countries during a visit to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



"Together we signed a landmark agreement, the very first of its kind, a new partnership between the UK and Ukraine that reflects the huge affection that exists between our two nations," Starmer told reporters in Kyiv.



AFP