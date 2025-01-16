UK, Ukraine leaders sign 'landmark' 100-year agreement

2025-01-16 | 08:24
UK, Ukraine leaders sign 'landmark' 100-year agreement
UK, Ukraine leaders sign 'landmark' 100-year agreement

Britain and Ukraine's leaders on Thursday signed a "landmark" 100-year agreement that pledges to strengthen defense ties between the two countries during a visit to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Together we signed a landmark agreement, the very first of its kind, a new partnership between the UK and Ukraine that reflects the huge affection that exists between our two nations," Starmer told reporters in Kyiv.

AFP
 

World News

Britain

Ukraine

Keir Starmer

Volodymyr Zelensky

