Los Angeles air quality improves from wildfires' hazardous levels

World News
2025-01-16 | 15:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Los Angeles air quality improves from wildfires&#39; hazardous levels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Los Angeles air quality improves from wildfires' hazardous levels

Air quality in wildfire-stricken Los Angeles improved on Thursday from hazardous peaks hit earlier this month, as tiny soot particles that can penetrate the lungs and brain dropped to moderate levels, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's latest data.

Smoke from several wildfires in metro Los Angeles negatively affects the air quality of a population of about 18 million people.

Air quality in Los Angeles was at "moderate" levels on Thursday morning, as judged by the EPA's Air Quality Index rating system. Moderate air quality is between 51 and 100, or in the yellow band of the AQI scale. Air quality in the moderate range can still be risky for people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

On Jan. 8, however, the average daily AQI score was 189, which signifies "unhealthy" air for sensitive groups, such as asthmatics, and some segments of the general population. Early that day, hourly pollution levels registered above 500 on the AQI, posing a "hazardous" health risk to the general population.

Reuters
 

World News

Los Angeles

Wildfire

United States

Environmental Protection Agency

LBCI Next
Ukrainian army says captured 27 troops in Russia's Kursk region
China says welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-13

Los Angeles blaze damage likely to be largest wildfire insured loss in US history

LBCI
World News
2025-01-10

Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes even as fierce winds ease

LBCI
World News
2025-01-09

Los Angeles wildfires spread to Hollywood as 100,000 ordered to evacuate

LBCI
World News
2025-01-08

Tens of thousands flee as wildfires tear through Los Angeles area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:08

US says Gaza truce to start on time despite last minute 'loose end'

LBCI
World News
13:29

US sanctions leader of Sudan's armed forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal: US official

LBCI
World News
10:46

France to hold conference on Syria on Feb. 13 in Paris: French presidency says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit meets PM Mikati, congratulates Lebanon on presidential election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More