On Monday, the European Union launched a new challenge at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China's royalty rate rules for high-tech patents at the center of an escalating trade row between Beijing and Brussels.



"The EU's vibrant high-tech industries must be allowed to compete fairly and on a level playing field. Where this is not the case, the Commission takes decisive action to protect their rights," said Maros Sefcovic, the EU's trade commissioner.



AFP