Europe could be 'crushed' if it does nothing against Trump: French PM says

2025-01-20 | 07:19
Europe could be 'crushed' if it does nothing against Trump: French PM says

France and Europe risk being dominated, crushed, and marginalized if they do nothing to counter the policies of Donald Trump, the French prime minister said Monday before his inauguration as U.S. president.

"The United States, with the president's inauguration, has decided on a politics that is incredibly dominating... If we do nothing, then our fate will be simple. We will be dominated; we will be crushed; we will be marginalized. It is up to us, French and Europeans," Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said in the southwestern city of Pau.

AFP

