Donald Trump to lift pause on 2,000-pound bomb supply to Israel, Walla News reports

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to lift the Biden administration's freeze on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel in his first days in office, Walla News reported on Monday, citing an interview with the Israeli envoy to Washington.



Trump is also expected to reverse sanctions the Biden administration imposed against Israeli settlers accused of violent attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog told Walla News.



Reuters