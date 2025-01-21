Ukraine says hit oil depot, aviation plant in Russia

Ukraine said Tuesday its forces had again struck an oil depot that services the military in the western Russian region of Voronezh and an aviation factory in the Smolensk region further north.



The General Staff said drones had struck the Liskinskaya oil depot for a second time in the space of a week and that drone units and special forces had coordinated the attack on "infrastructure of the Smolensk Aviation Plant" where "combat aircraft are being modernized and manufactured."



AFP