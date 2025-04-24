Russia says targeted Ukraine defense industry in overnight strikes

Russia said Thursday it had targeted Ukraine's defense industry, including plants that produced "rocket fuel and gunpowder," in overnight strikes that Kyiv says killed at least eight people.



"Overnight, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike with long-range air, land and sea-based weapons, and drones, on Ukraine's aviation, aerospace, machine-building and armored vehicle industries," the defense ministry said, adding: "The objectives of the strike have been achieved."



AFP