Gold climbs to 11-week peak on Trump policy jitters, soft dollar

Gold prices hit an over 11-week peak on Wednesday, not far from an all-time peak touched last year, boosted by safe haven demand stemming from uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies and a softer dollar.



Spot gold added 0.3% to $2,751.89 per ounce as of 0502 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 1 earlier in the session and closing in on its record peak of $2,790.15 hit in October. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,768.40.



