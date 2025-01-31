Trump repeats tariffs threat to dissuade BRICS nations from replacing US dollar

World News
31-01-2025 | 00:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump repeats tariffs threat to dissuade BRICS nations from replacing US dollar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump repeats tariffs threat to dissuade BRICS nations from replacing US dollar

President Donald Trump on Thursday warned off BRICS member countries from replacing the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency by repeating a 100%-tariffs threat he had made weeks after winning the November presidential elections.

"We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar, or they will face 100% Tariffs," Trump said on Truth Social in a statement nearly identical to one he posted on November 30.

At the time, Russia said that any U.S. attempt to compel countries to use the dollar would backfire.

The BRICS grouping includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others that joined in the past few years. The grouping does not have a common currency, but long-running discussions on the subject have gained some momentum after the West imposed sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

BRICS

Currency

US Dollar

LBCI Next
China expresses 'deep condolences' over deadly Washington air crash
'Black boxes' recovered from crashed plane in Washington: US media reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Donald Trump says first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia or Britain

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-21

Donald Trump gives TikTok 75-day grace period from US ban

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Donald Trump to lift pause on 2,000-pound bomb supply to Israel, Walla News reports

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president, declares 'golden age of America begins now'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:13

UK PM Starmer to host German Chancellor Scholz on Sunday

LBCI
World News
06:53

Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister

LBCI
World News
06:38

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore Indonesia's Aceh

LBCI
World News
05:00

Ugandan army says will strengthen defenses in DRC's east

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
World News
06:38

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore Indonesia's Aceh

LBCI
World News
2024-11-16

Philippines' forecaster warns of 'potentially catastrophic' impact from Super Typhoon Man-yi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More