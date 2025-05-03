Zelensky says Trump 'began to see things a little differently' after Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said U.S. leader Donald Trump's views had begun evolving after their Vatican encounter last month, their first meeting since a clash at the White House.



"I am confident that after our meeting in the Vatican, President Trump began to look at things a little differently. We'll see. That's his vision, his choice in any case," Zelensky told a small group of journalists, including AFP, in remarks embargoed till Saturday.





AFP