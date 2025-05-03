News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky says Trump 'began to see things a little differently' after Vatican
World News
03-05-2025 | 04:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky says Trump 'began to see things a little differently' after Vatican
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said U.S. leader Donald Trump's views had begun evolving after their Vatican encounter last month, their first meeting since a clash at the White House.
"I am confident that after our meeting in the Vatican, President Trump began to look at things a little differently. We'll see. That's his vision, his choice in any case," Zelensky told a small group of journalists, including AFP, in remarks embargoed till Saturday.
AFP
World News
Zelensky
Trump
Vatican
Ukraine
US
Next
Kremlin says it wants a definitive Ukrainian response to Putin's offer of a three-day ceasefire
'No indications of attack' after car drives into crowd in German city: Police
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-02
Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says
World News
2025-03-02
Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says
0
World News
2025-03-05
Kremlin says Zelensky's letter to Trump on readiness to negotiate is positive
World News
2025-03-05
Kremlin says Zelensky's letter to Trump on readiness to negotiate is positive
0
World News
2025-02-21
Trump says not 'very important' for Zelensky to be in Ukraine ceasefire talks
World News
2025-02-21
Trump says not 'very important' for Zelensky to be in Ukraine ceasefire talks
0
World News
2025-02-19
US President Trump brands Zelensky 'a dictator'
World News
2025-02-19
US President Trump brands Zelensky 'a dictator'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:40
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency
World News
09:40
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency
0
World News
08:23
Left-leaning PM Albanese claims victory in Australian general election
World News
08:23
Left-leaning PM Albanese claims victory in Australian general election
0
World News
08:18
Kremlin says it wants a definitive Ukrainian response to Putin's offer of a three-day ceasefire
World News
08:18
Kremlin says it wants a definitive Ukrainian response to Putin's offer of a three-day ceasefire
0
World News
14:23
'No indications of attack' after car drives into crowd in German city: Police
World News
14:23
'No indications of attack' after car drives into crowd in German city: Police
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
Lebanon News
05:50
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
0
World News
2025-04-03
Gold hits new record after Trump tariffs announcement
World News
2025-04-03
Gold hits new record after Trump tariffs announcement
0
Middle East News
09:31
Syria detains head of Palestinian group based in Damascus: Faction officials
Middle East News
09:31
Syria detains head of Palestinian group based in Damascus: Faction officials
0
Lebanon News
04:23
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
Lebanon News
04:23
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
2
Lebanon News
10:47
Breaking: Lebanon's Cabinet approves judiciary independence law
Lebanon News
10:47
Breaking: Lebanon's Cabinet approves judiciary independence law
3
Middle East News
11:22
Jumblatt holds meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
11:22
Jumblatt holds meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
4
Lebanon News
10:06
Former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt on his way to Damascus for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa: LBCI reports
Lebanon News
10:06
Former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt on his way to Damascus for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa: LBCI reports
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
6
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel’s airstrikes in Syria: Protecting Druze or expanding territory?
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel’s airstrikes in Syria: Protecting Druze or expanding territory?
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Syria caught between Israeli airstrikes and US demands amid escalating internal unrest
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Syria caught between Israeli airstrikes and US demands amid escalating internal unrest
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More