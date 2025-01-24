Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone attack on 13 regions, including Moscow

Russian air defenses repelled a massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight, intercepting and destroying 121 drones targeting 13 regions, including Moscow, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday, making no mention of casualties or damage.



The ministry said six drones had been destroyed over the Moscow region and one over the capital itself, while other drones had targeted other regions, including those that border Ukraine and Kursk, where Ukrainian troops hold a chunk of land despite Russian efforts to eject them.



Twenty drones had also targeted the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow, the ministry said, and channels on the Telegram messaging app posted unverified videos of what bloggers there described as large blazes in the city. They said an oil storage depot and a power station had been hit.



Reuters could not confirm those reports.



The Defense Ministry statement said drones had also been destroyed over the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod and the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula. It said the Saratov, Rostov, Voronezh, Tula, Oryol, and Lipetsk regions had also been targeted.



